Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.45 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,367. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $156.90 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

