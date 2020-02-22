Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,963. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

