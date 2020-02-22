Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,248 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. FMR LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in National Retail Properties by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,493,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 1,390,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

