Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.60. 1,416,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

