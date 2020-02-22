Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.55 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 504,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,523. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

