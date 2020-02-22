Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 1,212,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

