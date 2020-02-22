Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after purchasing an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 2,103,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

