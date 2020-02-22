Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 2,071,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,846. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.