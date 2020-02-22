Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.25. 844,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock worth $29,145,777. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

