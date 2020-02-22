Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.88. 1,455,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,945. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

