Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,867. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

