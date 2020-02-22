Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.01. 879,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

