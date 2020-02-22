Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 1,465,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $128.29 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

