Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 633.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 227,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 1,586,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,087. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

