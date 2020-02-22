Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Shares of SWM opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.