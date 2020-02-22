Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

