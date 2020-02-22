Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.81.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $310,864,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

