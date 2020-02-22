Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.81.
Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
