S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 98,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,463. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 72,970 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

