Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

