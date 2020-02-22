Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RUSHA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 237,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.