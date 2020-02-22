Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

RUBY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 167,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.31. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

