RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 605,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 181,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares during the period.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

