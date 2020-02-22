Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.35) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 168.05 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

In other news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Also, insider Maria da Cunha bought 15,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Insiders have acquired 631,829 shares of company stock worth $129,572,490 in the last quarter.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

