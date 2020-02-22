Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 976 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. 4,165,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,508. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

