Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,986 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $102.50. 1,491,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

