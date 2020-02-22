Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,701 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.43. 1,285,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

