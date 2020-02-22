Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 41,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 491,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 2,963,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,442. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

