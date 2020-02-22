Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,970 shares of company stock worth $7,031,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 14,662,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,053,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

