Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,593,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.