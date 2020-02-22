Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 305.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

