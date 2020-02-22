ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,583,526 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

