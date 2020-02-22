Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RR. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920.78 ($12.11).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 645.60 ($8.49) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 728.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Insiders have acquired 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

