Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.95. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 2,145,616 shares.
RMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
The company has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.
