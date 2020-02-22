Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 93,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 62,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

Rockhaven Resources Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

