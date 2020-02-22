Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.02. 945,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

