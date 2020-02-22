Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,590 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. 5,694,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

