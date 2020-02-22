Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,924 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUB. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,674 shares of company stock worth $969,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

PUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 21,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,419. The company has a market capitalization of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.