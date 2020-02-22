Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 873,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

