Robert W. Baird Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $82.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.82. 606,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,244. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.