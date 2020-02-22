Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,863 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ADT were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 631,310,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,958,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,196 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $12,751,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

ADT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 911,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. ADT Inc has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

