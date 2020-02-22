Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 171,807 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 171,807 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

FCX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 18,498,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,403,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

