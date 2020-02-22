Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,331 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.61. 791,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 2.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

