Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

PE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,094,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

