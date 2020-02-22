Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $24.34. 637,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.