Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 168,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 347,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,052. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

