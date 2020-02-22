Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $189,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acushnet by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acushnet by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

GOLF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

