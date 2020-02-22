Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $174,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Etsy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 2,002,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,043. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,325. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

