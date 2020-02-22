Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $183,000 Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,090 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in K12 were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in K12 by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $691.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

