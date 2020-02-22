Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $163,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 393,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,703 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 4,064,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

