Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $163,000 Position in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AVX were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 8,690.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 5,970,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,430. AVX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

